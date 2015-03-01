Harris participates in symposium

By

Clint Harris, Family Court Judge for Clay, Jackson and Leslie counties learned more about how drug addiction is affecting Kentucky families at the Judicial Symposium on Addiction and Child Welfare in Louisville. The intensive two-day conference was for the state’s Family Court judges. Family Court is a division of Circuit Court. Family court has primary jurisdiction in cases involving family issues, including divorces, adoption, child support, domestic violence and juvenile status offenses.

“Substance abuse is among the most common factors identified in child welfare cases before the courts,” said Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton. “Court dockets are full of cases involving parents and guardians who are putting themselves and their children at risk. How judges handle these cases impacts families and children throughout Kentucky. This symposium gave judges the opportunity to explore solutions they can take back to their communities.”

The Department of Family and Juvenile Services of the Administrative Office of the Courts hosted the program in conjunction with Casey Family Programs and the U.S. Court Improvement Program. Family and District Court judges developed the agenda with input from child welfare and treatment professionals.

Most of the judges who attended the symposium also participated in the Kentucky Opioid Summit on Jan. 25 in Louisville. Chief Justice Minton hosted the summit, which was the court system’s first statewide program dedicated to the escalating opioid epidemic.

For the judicial symposium, judges were asked to invite child-welfare partners from their jurisdictions to create a local team. The teams included representatives from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Department for Community Based Services. The teams collaborated on plans to improve outcomes for children and families affected by drug addiction.

Classroom sessions covered the impact of substance use on parenting, treatment planning and child safety; case planning for children of parents with substance use disorders; interpreting assistance for children and families who use sign language and those who are non-English speakers; and culturally appropriate methods for helping minority children who have substance use disorders in their families and are exhibiting poor behavior. There were also sessions on the role of the court system with child welfare and addiction, family participation in treatment and recovery, treatment through Medicaid and successful strategies piloted in some Kentucky courts.

As part of the team exercises, judges and child welfare partners worked through a case scenario to help them learn to address issues related to addiction and child welfare. The scenario featured Lisa, a fictional mother of two young children who is facing a variety of challenges, including drug addiction and domestic violence.

Symposium speakers included Assistant Professor Robert Walker with the University of Kentucky Department of Behavioral Science and the UK Center on Drug and Alcohol Research; Steven I. Durkee, clinical director of Substance Use Disorders Services for the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky; Robert Daniels, manager of Clinical Outcomes for Centerstone; Michelle Kilgore, administrator of adolescent substance abuse programs in the state Division of Behavioral Health; the Rev. Edward L. Palmer Sr., member of the state Juvenile Justice Advisory Board and the board’s Subcommittee for Equity and Justice for all Youth; and Armon R. Perry of the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work.