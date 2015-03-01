HCTC Deans List

By

Jason Duane Roberts and Jared B Smith, both of Manchester have been named to the Hazard Community and Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).

