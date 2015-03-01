By

Total Family Care held a Health Fair Saturday. With the help of several businesses and individuals they were able to raise $160 with a raffle table to donate to Shot With a Cop.

Total Family Care would like to thank businesses and individuals that either donated to the health fair or came and participated.

Walmart of Manchester

Wash World of Manchester

Save-A-Lot ( both locations)

Shell station (Richmond Rd)

Marathon (Richmond Rd)

Manchester IGA #1

CMR Quick Stop

Quickie Market

Colson’s BP

Alex’s Inflatables

Clay County Ambulance Service

Manchester Fire Department

The Manchester Enterprise

WYMT

Morgan’s Pharmacy

Trent Baker with Hometown Pharmacy

Mayor Garrison

Brian Hubbard

Isom & Losie Smith