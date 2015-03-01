Health Fair
Total Family Care held a Health Fair Saturday. With the help of several businesses and individuals they were able to raise $160 with a raffle table to donate to Shot With a Cop.
Total Family Care would like to thank businesses and individuals that either donated to the health fair or came and participated.
Walmart of Manchester
Wash World of Manchester
Save-A-Lot ( both locations)
Shell station (Richmond Rd)
Marathon (Richmond Rd)
Manchester IGA #1
CMR Quick Stop
Quickie Market
Colson’s BP
Alex’s Inflatables
Clay County Ambulance Service
Manchester Fire Department
The Manchester Enterprise
WYMT
Morgan’s Pharmacy
Trent Baker with Hometown Pharmacy
Mayor Garrison
Brian Hubbard
Isom & Losie Smith