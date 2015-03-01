Heart and Soul Pregnancy Center

By

The Heart and Soul Pregnancy Help Center is a non-profit affiliated with Heartbeat International and is located between Cumberland River Behavioral Health and Muddy Gap Baptist Church and serves Clay and surrounding counties. They provide services and support to individuals during pregnancy regardless of their financial condition including free pregnancy testing, individualized prenatal and parenting education, baby and maternity supplies, parenting classes, community resource referrals, adoptive resources upon request and abortion recovery support. All services are free and confidential, If you would like more information or to have them speak to your organization call 606-599-8283 or visit heartandsoulpregnancy.com. Hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10 AM till 5 PM and Wednesday from 10 AM till 3 PM.

