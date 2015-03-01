Heather S. Gregory Obit

By

Heather S. Gregory died Wednesday

Funeral Saturday 12 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Botkins Cemetery (Greasy)

Visitation Friday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Heather S. Gregory, age 62 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at her home. She was born on Monday, December 6, 1954 in Manchester to the union of Sam and Cora Reid Buttery.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Amy Burns and Teresa Gregory, her step-daughter: Cheryl Strayhan and 6 grandchildren: Destiny Asher, Heather Asher, Megan Sizemore, Sherry Burns, Jason Strayhan, and Stephanie Strayhan as well as 3 great grandchildren and her sisters: Betty Fisher and Jo Jo Turner and her brother: Clarence Buttery.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Sam and Cora Buttery, her husband Johnny Gregory and these brothers and sisters: Patsy Buttery, Mary Buttery, Johnny Sue Needham, and Labon Buttery.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Heather S. Gregory will be conducted on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Cecil Benge will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Botkins Cemetery in the Greasy Community.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16833#JIM