Helping Kids

Clay County Senior Citizens director Carmen Webb recently presented plastic lids and pop tabs to Leslie County Shrine Club members Buddy and Ronnie Gay. Plastic lids go to Vicco Baptist for children who are being treated for leukemia and the tabs help Shriners give I-Pads for the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital burn unit. Thanks to everyone that saves and donate and a special thanks to Will White who donated over 3000 lids and the Shriners and Senior Citizens who work together throughout the year to assist with programs for transportation and services for children.

