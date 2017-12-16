Henry C. “H.C.” Lunsford Obit

By

Henry C. “H.C.” Lunsford, age 87, of Brookville, Indiana died Friday, December 15, 2017 at the Brookville Healthcare Center in Brookville.

Born September 22, 1930 in Clay County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Elisha & Daisy Mae (Jewell) Lunsford. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. On June 30, 1951 he and the former Carol C. Seal, were united in marriage and she preceded him in death on June 25, 1993.

He was retired having worked for much of his life as a Truck Driver and mechanic. In his leisure time he enjoyed Bluegrass Music, going to tractor and car shows, and spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include three children, Debbie (Eddie) Walker of Brookville, Indiana; Ron Lunsford of Brookville, Indiana and Leonard Lunsford of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Hazel Mangold of Florida, Laura Snelling of Aurora, Indiana and Virgie Howard of Spades, Indiana; two brothers, Bill Lunsford of Spades, Indiana and Glenn Lunsford of Florida.

In addition to his parents and wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by a sister, Polly Lunsford; two brothers, Lucian & Roy Lunsford; a grandson, and a great-granddaughter.

Family & friends may visit from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Ave, Brookville.

Rev. Mike Holman, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Brookville will officiate the Funeral Services on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 11:00 A.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Graveside Honors by the Bernard Hurst Post #77 of the American Legion will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lunsford family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com