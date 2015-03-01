By

Hippity, Hoppity, Easter is on its way! Come join us on April 13th from 6-7:30 pm at the EXCEL building beside McDonald’s for Family Fun Night for some Easter fun! We will have crafts, pictures, coloring pages, games, cookies and story time. Join us for a fun evening with your family! FREE & open to the public!

