Hobert Lunsford Obit

Hobert Lunsford, age 78, of Annville, passed away Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Susan Lunsford of Annville, his son, Calvin Lunsford of Berea, his daughter, Brenda Lunsford of Lexington, and his granddaughter, Amber Lunsford of Annville.

He is also survived by the following sisters, Mary Baker of Burning Springs, Ella Pearl Feltner and Flossie Byrd of Manchester. He is preceded in death by his parents, Speed and Mae Lunsford, his daughter, Joyce Lunsford and the following brothers and sisters, Chester Lunsford, Frank Lunsford, Leroy Lunsford, Billy Lunsford, Raleigh Lunsford, Lucy Bishop and Evelyn Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 20th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Eddy Judd officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Mission Cemetery at Laurel Creek.

Visitation will be held after 6 PM Thursday, January 19th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

