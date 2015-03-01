Holy Week at St. Ann Church

By

Holy Week Services at St. Ann Church in Manchester will begin Good Friday, A day of fasting and abstinence for Catholics and other participating Christians. Liturgy begins at 6:00 PM includig Scripture readings, veneration of the crucifix and Holy Communion. Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ begins at 8 AM Easter Sunday and will continue with brunch and the Easter Egg Hunt. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 606 598-2718.

