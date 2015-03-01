By

Make Your Home a Universal Home class will be held Thursday January 12 at 6 PM at the Extension Office. Are you thinking of remodeling or building your home? Do you have to remodel due to an accident or disabled member of the family? How can you make your home a home for all ages and increase your resale value? Free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

