Approximately 150 people participated by walking, running, volunteering, or being a supporter in the first annual Morgan Scott Hooker Memorial 5K Color Run held at the Bert T Combs park in Manchester. Dr. Hooker was only 42 when he passed away from brain cancer on September 14, 2016. He was a Physical Therapist and was very involved with the youth, especially in sports, with Clay County athletics as well as other counties.

Proceeds from this event were split between two worthy organizations in our community; the Clay County Cancer Coalition and Clay County Relay for Life. We would like to thank our sponsors for making this event possible; Manchester Memorial Hospital, Roy Glenn Collins, Attorney, Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Ronnie Chestnut, Mark Deaton, Rose Rogers, The Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place, Clay County Cancer Coalition, and Clay County Relay for Life. A special thanks to Mitch Hawkins for timing the race.

If you did not receive a medal or would like a medal as a keepsake please contact Tammy Jones at (606) 526-5051 or tamera67@hotmail.com To see pictures of the event on social media search for hashtag #2017MSHcolorrun.