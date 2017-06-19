Hope Elizabeth Bowdler Obit

By

Hope Elizabeth Bowdler 29 died Monday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Refuge Worship Center

Burial in Sandlin Cemetery (Rader)

Visitation after 11 AM

Hope Elizabeth Bowdler, age 29 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, June 12, 2017. She was born on Tuesday, September 8, 1987 in Manchester, Kentucky.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Chloe Ulyssa Reid and Damon Wyatt Reid, her companion: Ellis Reid who is the father of her children and her father: James Bowdler.

Funeral Services for Hope Elizabeth Bowdler will be conducted on Wednesday, June 14, at 1 PM at the Refuge Worship Center on Potter’s Lane in the Town Branch Community. Rev. Gary Harris and Truman Murphy will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Rader Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Refuge Worship Center.

