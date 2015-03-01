Is there hope for the dependent?

By

A Letter to the Editor by Alfred Cornett: Political corruption, poverty, crime, drugs, illiteracy are some of the issues people of Clay County have been faced with for decades. With all these elements, People of Clay County are resilient people and have a passion to help others in need. People of Clay County came from humble beginnings and have a heart of humility and a passion for Christ. People here are very kind people and are some of the best in the world. Some people here have addictions to alcohol, marijuana, Heroin, meth and pain pills (Opioids) . Addiction can happen to anyone including YOU! No person will tell you they want to become an addict; it happens. The awesome news is a person can be free from addictions with professional help, their faith and strong effort.

Consequences of Addiction

Substances offer an ease from depression, anxiety, pain and make a person feel good or super excited and feel very confident, self-worth and validated. Drugs offer pleasure and intimacy for the short term. This is what I call the honeymoon phase of substance use and abuse.

Being dependent on substances is like being in an abusive relationship with no escape. This is what I call the battering phase! The lifestyle takes more than it gives, demands a person’s wages, job person’s benefits, demands a person’s social life, demands a person’s marriage, demands a person’s freedom, demands a person’s health and last, demands a person’s life. If the dependent cannot access and use their substance, the withdraw in some cases may be life threating without proper medical attention. A person can leave the abusive relationship with Mr. or Mrs. drugs and get help. Today is the dependents day to take control. However, 76% of the time when a female is in an abusive relationship, the partner or husband will pursue. Addiction will pursue you when you walk away.

My experiences with Addiction

I married Robert and Beulah Henson’s daughter of Laurel Creek Kentucky and my parents are Lewis Cornett and Linda Burns Cornett of Oneida Kentucky. My father’s occupation was a coal miner and farmer here in Clay County.

Poverty may give rise to addiction. I use to be stuck in the cycle of drugs because of poverty. I would rob my parents and other people to fund my addiction. I would take my wife’s money and my parents money to fund my addiction. I was very abusive to myself, my wife, my mother, and other people. I was the one your parents warned you not to keep company with; I was “Bad company”! I was in jail a lot and that seemed to be my second home! I sold drugs and smoked pot and was a thief by trade because I choose that lifestyle. People in my community wanted me dead because they were afraid of me. I came close to death several times because of my foolishness. Death pursued me and I escaped. My life many times reached its climax of destruction, but Jesus was there in front of death protecting me. I remember the car wrecks, guns drawn on me several times, driving on wrong side of roadway, alcohol poisoning,

I was in Jail

I dropped out of elementary school in the 8th grade because of failing grades and to pursue a life of crime. The life of crime soon caught up with me when I was arrested and jailed on felony charges. I was looking at some serious prison time.

Redemption and Struggles

What changed me? JESUS CHRIST! He saved my life and gave me a new life, new identity, new friends and a new me.

I was free from my addiction or I thought. I did crave after I got saved and did almost slip and recommence old rituals one day, but God gave me strength to walk away that day. I have not been perfect and did slip and regress to using when stressors overtook me (my choice). Drinking alcohol seemed to help me with stress and it appeared to be the right thing to do under my circumstances. I needed the comfort alcohol gave me in my crisis and sometimes old habits die hard. I felt guilt, shame, insecurity, and abandonment during that time. God was still there and he did not judge me, but forgave me.

It seemed that addiction was not going to ease its nasty grip on my life. I felt I had backslide and went back to the contemplation stage of change. I had to reaffirm my commitment and transition back to the action, maintenance and termination stage. God once again helped me to overcome. Christ was the one that help me find purpose and a reason to stop alcohol use and abuse. I did feel his support and love and he is a very present help in the time of trouble. I am free today from alcohol bondage. God gave me the victory over the addiction and now I have power over the alcohol and it is not in control of me; I am in control. Cast your cares upon Jesus for he does care for you (KJVB).

FREE

I later earned my GED by the help of God and 2 special ladies by the name of Pat Cornett and Nursie Henson. I enrolled in Hazard Community College and earned my Associate of Arts Degree and later transferred to Eastern Kentucky University and earned my Bachelor of Arts Degree. Furthermore, I transferred to the University of the Cumberland’s and enrolled in graduate school seeking my Masters in Mental Health and Addiction Counseling. Remember, I dropped out of 8th grade, supposed to have been miserable, dope dealer, addicted, serving time in prison or dead! Jesus delivered me and gave me knowledge and understanding. Jesus took me by the hand and lead me to freedom. Take Jesus hand and let him lead you to victory (IT IS A PROCESS). I now work and no longer take from people; I have my own wholesale business that generates revenue; my wife does professional floral work from time to time. God is love! You can get delivered today by the power of Jesus Christ and God the father and Holy Spirit. Let him cut the chains of addictions and despair from you. Ask Jesus Christ to save you and set you free and come into your life. This is my unofficial transcript from UC. Remember, I dropped out of 8th grade! God gives knowledge to all that ask! He will help you and take you higher than the drugs. Also, I want to give special thanks to the following Retired teachers of Clay CO: James Allen, Elaine Burns, Roger Samples, Sandra Eilly, Sandra Revis, Kenneth Baker and Judy Gregory. All these teachers were inspiring during my elementary education and made a difference in my life. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!

You can be free

Christ has a plan and purpose for YOU! No matter how far you have plunged, Christ is the redeemer, no matter how much sin, he is the savior, NO matter how much sickness, he is the great physician, no matter how much grief he is the comforter and counselor, no matter how weak you are, he is the strength. You can overcome any addiction. Overcoming addiction is not easy by no means, but there is hope for you. I got free and you can too by his power. There are treatment centers here in Clay County that are ready to help you! Chads Hope Center, Beth’s Blessing and professional counseling at Cumberland Valley Comprehensive Care on Muddy Gap. Support groups are located at the old Horse Creek Elem School on Monday at 7:00 PM. Celebrate Recovery at Laurel Creek Worship Center on Monday at 7:00 PM. Make the choice to STOP using! Ask Jesus to save you and help you. Whosoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved (KJVB). Look me up on Facebook!