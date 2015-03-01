Howard Fullwood Obit

By

Mr. Howard Fullwood, age 84 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, November 4, 1932 in Manchester to the union of William and Helen Cash Fullwood. He was a truck driver, coal miner and a member of the 1st Baptist Church on Green Street.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Bobbie Fullwood, Maxine Henson, William Fullwood, Herbert Philpot and his wife Geneva and Russell Philpot and his wife Myrtle as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as these brothers and sister: Archie Fullwood, Flora Fullwood, and John Fullwood.

He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Helen Fullwood and his son: Murphy Glenn Fullwood.

Funeral Services for Mr. Howard Fullwood will be conducted on Saturday, April 15 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. O. B. Ford will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Pennington Hill Cemetery in the Pennington Hill Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

