Hurricane Relief

By

Boonevile Baptist Association is sponsoring a drive to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products. The deadline for donations will be September 30. The drop off points will be either of the Save-A-lot and IGA stores in Clay County, Pleasant Point Community outreach center or the Booneville Baptist Association office from 9 AM till Noon on weekdays.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Any cash donations will be used only to make the trip and help the victims. Make checks payable to The Booneville Baptist Association, or Pleasant Point outreach. Write in the memo “Hurricane Harvey/Texas”. If you need more information please call 606-681-5252 or contact Director of Missions Frank Peters./>