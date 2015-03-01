Hyde Featured in CATS Illustrated

By

A small crowd is gathered at Manchester Baptist Church on a recent Wednesday evening, all thinking back to a special February day they made for Clay County’s favorite son. “Jacob Hyde Day” honored Kentucky’s senior defensive lineman for his contributions to the community in his hometown of Manchester and also in Lexington. It seems that everyone in this small Eastern Kentucky town is proud of Hyde. Manchester and the people in it have meant just as much to Hyde. Click on the link below to see the entire article:

https://kentucky.rivals.com/news/jacob-hyde-story