Hyde honored with own day
On Sunday, Manchester Baptist Church celebrated UK Football Player and Clay County Native, Jacob Hyde, by declaring it Jacob Hyde Day. The ceremony was featured on a local TV station. Hyde who not only strives to be a leader while playing football also works to make an impact in the community. Hyde expects to graduate in May with a degree in Social Work, before going on to graduate school.
Read the article and view the video at:
http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Jacob-Hyde-honored-with-own-day-in-Clay-County-414824213.html