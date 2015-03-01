Lovins Victim of Mistaken Identity

By

A Clay County man was a victim of mistaken identity Saturday morning. At 7:48 AM a press release about a missing juvenile was emailed by the Laurel County Sheriff’s office to over fifty news outlets with read, “She is possibly in the company of a 37 year old male from Clay County, Danny Lovins of Jarvis Branch Road, Manchester. Laurel Deputy Shawn Jackson has identified the missing juvenile as Verticia Brownlee age 15, of Lily…”.

However; Lovins was in the Clay County Detention Center were he had been since September 12. He was booked under his middle name Shawn and did not show up in standard searches.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The original press release was listed on several social media sites including the WYMT-TV, WLEX-TV, Laurel County Sheriff and Manchester Enterprise Facebook pages. The story quickly went viral with the TV posts being shared over 100 times each, with the Enterprise post being shared over thirty times.

Family members of Lovins quickly contacted the Enterprise and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The Enterprise made a correction on the original post which was later deleted and issued a second post explaining Lovins was not involved in the case.

At 9:10 AM the Laurel County Sheriff’s office issued a new press release that did not mention Lovins, nor did it offer a correction of the earlier press release. The email attached to the press release stated Lovins was “not involved”. WYMT-TV did make a correction on their original post and story, WLEX-TV took down the original press release down and later posted the new release.

At 11:03 AM a new press release stated, “She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl Makayla “Jada” Jackson of Corbin who is reported missing by the Corbin City Police. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Deputy Shawn Jackson continues to investigate. Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Tommy Houston are assisting.

Makayla “Jada” Jackson, Verticia Brownlee

Latest Press Release….

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a missing juvenile alert has been issued for a 15-year-old female who was last seen at 9:30 P.M. Thursday night 12-29-2016 at her home on Braxton Lane, Lily approx.6 miles west of London. She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl –Makayla “Jada” Jackson of Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin who is reported missing from Corbin. Corbin City Police are investigating that disappearance. Laurel Deputy Shawn Jackson is investigating the Laurel County disappearence and has identified the missing juvenile as: Verticia Brownlee age 15, black, female, 5’7″, 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, — last seen wearing a burgandy shirt with hoodie, blue jeans, white converse tennis shoes. The two may have been seen around the Liberty station at Lily earlier. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Deputy Shawn Jackson continues to investigate. Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Tommy Houston are assisting.