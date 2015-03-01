By

Back-to-school season is here. It’s time for parents to gather school supplies and back packs. It’s also the perfect time to make sure your children are up to date on their vaccines. To celebrate the importance for people of all ages- and make sure children are protected with all the vaccines they need as they go back to school- the Cumberland Valley District Health Department/Clay County Health Department is joining with partners nationwide in recognizing August as National Immunization Awareness Month. For more information, contact the Clay County Health Department at 330 Shamrock Road, Manchester, KY 40962 (606)598-2425.

When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk for diseases and can also spread diseases to others in their classrooms and community. Talk to your child’s doctor to find out which vaccines are recommended for them before going back to school.

