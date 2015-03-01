Turn vacant spaces into income

By

Property owners interested in sharing space with travelers will learn how to list their properties with Airbnb and start earning income through a two-part training. A partnership between Stay in Clay, Inc and the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED), the training includes two sessions over the course of two weeks, for a total of six hours. Opportunity exists in rural communities to grow the home sharing market. According to Airbnb statistics, only 18 percent of listings are in rural areas. There were 360 active rural hosts in Kentucky in 2017. Training sessions are 6:00-9:00, March 1 & 8, 2018 at The Makery. Registration is $25. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, or to register, Contact– Vanda Rice, 606 598-7274 (h) 606 599-2389(c), vandarice@hotmail.com. The typical rural Airbnb host earns $3,300 annually. Property owners keep 97 percent of the listing price when they list with the online home-sharing site.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Developed with the guidance of nine Airbnb hosts from across eastern Kentucky and facilitated by an Airbnb superhost, the hands-on workshop will teach participants how to:

• Develop an Airbnb listing

• Market their property

• Comply with local taxes and regulations

• Connect with local tourism efforts for maximum visibility

“Tourism and travel are growing, and home sharing provides more non-traditional options for visitors while keeping dollars local,” said Vanda Rice, Stay in Clay. “That’s a win-win for both property owners and the community.”