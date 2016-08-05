Asher, Jarvis Indicted

By

Former Clay County Judge-Executive Joe Lewis Asher and former Road Foreman, Bufford Jarvis have been indicted twice by a Clay County Grand Jury. To read more about their case go to the following inks:

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Judge, Road Foreman indicted on nine counts

Published August 5, 2016

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/judge-road-foreman-indicted-on-nine-counts

Asher, Jarvis plead not guilty

Published August 30, 2016

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/court-2

Asher, Jarvis face second indictment

Published September 1, 2016

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/asher-jarvis-face-second-indictment

Judge, Road Foreman Indicted

Published September 5, 2016

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/judge

Sheriff’s Department searches Judge’s office

Published October 6, 2016

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/sheriffs-department-searches-judges-office

Joe Asher resigns, Johnny Johnson named interim judge-executive

Published October 31, 2016

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/joe