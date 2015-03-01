Ione Robertson Obit

By

Ione (Allen) Robertson was born in Clay County

She died at the age of 99 Sunday

Funeral 11 AM Thursday in Brookville (IN)

Rosenberger Cook Funeral Home

Visitation Wednesday from 3-7 PM

and Thursday 10 AM

Ione (Allen) Robertson was born on April 19, 1918 in Clay County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Gilbert and Della Webb Allen. She married Albert Robertson on November 16, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky. Ione enjoyed gardening, cooking, quilting, crocheting, reading, and taking care of the needs of her family and friends. Her fried chicken was enjoyed by many of those who knew her, and she gladly shared delicious meals with them. She was a member of the Oak Forest Church of Christ in Brookville. In addition to helping her husband farm, she worked at Sperry Rubber and Plastics Company, and retired from there in 1983. Ione went to be with her Lord at the age of 99 on May 7, 2017 at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville.

Those surviving who will cherish Ione’s memory include her daughters, Doris Tincher of Brookville, and Donna (Jeff) Moorman of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Jeff (Colleen) Tincher of Brookville, Daphne Porter of Brookville, Danielle (Robert) Ortman of Brookville, Laura Moorman of Tampa, Florida, and Kari Moorman of Bend, Oregon; six great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; two brothers Breck (Annie) Allen of Escondido, California, and Bill (Arlene) Allen of Fairfield, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Robertson, on May 9, 2006; her son, Danny Robertson, on February 19, 1979; her son-in-law, Leo Tincher on November 5, 2016, and thirteen brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may visit at Rosenberger Cook Funeral Home in Brookville on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Earl Byrd will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville.

In lieu of flowers Ione would have wanted gifts be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association because of how those illnesses affected her son and son-in-law. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a personal condolence, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com. The staff of Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Ione Robertson.