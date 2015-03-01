Irene Crawford Obit

By

Irene Crawford 88 died Thursday

Funeral Saturday 2 PM

Zion Baptist Church

Burial in Crawford Cemetery (Hooker)

Visitation Friday

Zion Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Irene Crawford, age 88 of Hooker Road Community went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Heritage in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, December 6, 1927 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Roy and Nancy Craft Cox. She was a homemaker and a member of the Zion Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Roy Crawford and his wife Debbie, Susie Collins and her husband Freddie, Cookie Neal and her husband Michael, Ann Raisor and her husband Randy, and Ruby Carol Hood and her husband Richard. Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Robbie Dale Gray, Marty Gray, Angie Gainer, Wes Harmon, Russell Crawford, Thomas Crawford, Kira Napier, Beve Michael Crawford and Mark Crawford, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Nancy Cox, her husband: Beve Crawford, her sister: Sue Hayre, and her brothers: William Van Cox and Ray Cox.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Irene Crawford will be conducted on Saturday, August 12 at 2 PM at the Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Charlie Hubbard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Crawford Cemetery in the Hooker Community.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Zion Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16895#JIM