Irene Joyce (JoJo) Jordan Rice Obit

Irene Joyce (JoJo) Jordan Rice was born on Monday, September 9, 1929, and went to join her beloved husband Ernest P. Rice and her much loved sons Butch Rice and Dr. James C. Rice in heaven on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. She will be sadly missed and was greatly loved by her surviving children Joyce Marie Hensley, Lexington, KY, Kelly Rice Hunt and husband Jeff Hunt of Cincinnati, OH, son Todd Rice and wife Pam Rice of Edgewood, KY, and daughter-in-law Karen Rice, Manchester, KY. She is also survived by grandchildren Chanin Sucher and husband Steve Sucher, Carey Mohr and husband Brad Mohr, Wm. Clay Hensley and wife Angel Hensley, Courtney Rice, Christian Jordan Rice and wife Casey, Cameron Rice, Raven Rice, Geoffrey Rice, Nathan Rice and wife Ashley, Serena Rice, Emma Rice, Jorja Rice; great grandchildren Ian Sucher and Mackenzie Sucher, Jack Mohr and twins Ethan and Ava Mohr, Guy Hensley and Lexi Hensley, Adelai Jordan Rice and Ashlin James Rice, and Makara Mauer. Jojo is also survived by her sisters-in-law Charlotte Jordan, Lexington, KY, and Marge Rice, Manchester KY, and a host of nieces and nephews and friends including special lifelong friends Lucille Carloftis, Jean Cobb, and Coralee Young.

Jojo is predeceased by her parents Dr. Charles C. and Maude House Jordan and her brother James S. Jordan.

Jojo was a lifelong member of Manchester Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, a wonderful cook, and a bookkeeper for Manchester Sales and Service and R & S True Variety.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, P. O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or ALZHEIMER’S Foundation of America alzfdn.org

Funeral Services for JoJo Rice will be conducted on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 1 PM at the Manchester Baptist Church. Rev. Ken Bolin will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery in the Lyttleton Community.

Visitation for Jojo Rice will be on Friday evening December 15, 2017, after 6:00 P.M. at Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.