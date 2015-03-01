Iris Wanda Lou Ensminger May Obit

By

Iris Wanda Lou Ensminger May died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Polly Marcum Cemetery

Visitation 12:00 Noon

Iris Wanda Lou Ensminger May passed away February 20, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born December 30, 1929 to the union of Thomas Harold and Oma Mae Kelley in Floyd County KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wilma Jean, her brother Wendell Harold, and her son Ralph Thomas May.

She is survived by her son Claude Stephens (Steve) May and wife Roxann of Manchester, grandchildren Kristina Louise Combs of Manchester, Daniel Christian May and Emily Elizabeth Aviles both from Lubbock TX and 5 great grand children. She was a nurse for over thirty years caring for the elderly in nursing homes in both Texas and Florida.

She enjoyed her family, fishing, quilting and she was eager to express a tremendous faith in God. She was a member of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist and a resident of the Laurel Creek Nursing Home in Manchester.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, February 24th 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Polly Marcum Cemetery at Big Creek. Visitation will be held 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 24th 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

