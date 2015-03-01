Isgrigg Killed In Shootout with Police

By

A Laurel County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire Friday night. The Laurel County coroner has identified the victim as Joey Isgrigg, age 30. Deputies say when they arrived, shots were fired from inside the home, hitting a deputy’s cruiser numerous times.

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a complaint of shooting, screaming, and yelling at 832 Sibert Road, approximately 5 miles east of London on Friday night February 24, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. While deputies were en route to the scene they received further information that a subject there may be suicidal. When deputies arrived at the scene, shots were fired from the residence there striking a cruiser numerous times– at least two deputies were on the far side of that cruiser in a defensive position when it was shot. Deputies returned fire in self-defense. Sheriff John Root along with the sheriff’s office SRU (Special response Unit) and numerous other deputies and detectives responded to the scene to provide assistance. Kentucky State Police troopers from the local post at London responded to assist deputies at the scene. Kentucky State police special response team along with their robot were requested to assist at the scene to determine if the suspect was still a threat. At approximately 4:11 AM Saturday morning February 25, 2017, a deceased male subject was found in the residence. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling was called to the scene. Kentucky State Police at the London post are conducting the shooting investigation at the request of Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

Two other individuals were located inside the residence– a female subject identified as Bertha Isgrigg age 26 Sibert Rd., London was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and charged with public intoxication – control substances. Also found inside the residence was Truman Weaver who was removed from the residence by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County complaining with hip pain. He was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment. Investigation is continuing by an Kentucky State Police.

Photo of residence involved, and sheriff’s office police cruiser by Laurel County Sheriff John Root.