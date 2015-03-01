Iva Lee Branstutter Obit

By

Iva Lee Branstutter died Thursday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hoskins Cemetery (Billy’s Branch)

Visitation Saturday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mrs. Iva Lee Branstutter, age 87 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at her home. She was born on Sunday, March 31, 1929 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Lloyd and Sudie Jackson Marcum.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Olan Branstutter, Archie Branstutter and his wife Mary, Wilburn Branstutter and his wife Janet, Willa Mae Williams and her husband Hiram, Bonnie Hicks, and Charlotte Bowling. Also surviving are her sons-in-law: Hobert Bowling and Bobby Joe Grubb, 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren and her brothers: Squire Marcum and his wife Ethel and Billy Ray Marcum.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Sudie Marcum, her husband: Benton Branstutter, her daughter: Sudie Grubb, her daughter-in-law: Ida Mae Branstutter, her son-in-law: Lowell Hicks, 1 grandson, 1 granddaughter, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Major Marcum and JS Marcum and her sister: Polly Inman.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Iva Lee Branstutter will be conducted on Sunday, February 26 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Stewart will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery in the Billy’s Branch Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

