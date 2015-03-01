Jackson Wreck Claims Brothers

By

The Jackson County coroner has confirmed two brothers from Madison County were killed in an early morning crash on New Year’s Day. 58-year-old Lloyd Sparks and 51-year-old Randall Sparks were pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old child and woman in that same vehicle were also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash happened on US 421 round 4 AM Sunday morning. A car and SUV crashed head-on near the intersection of US 421 and Morrill-Kerby Knob Road, which is just south of the Madison County line between Big Hill and Clover Bottom.

Police said there were three people in the SUV, including a young boy, who were taken to the hospital, but said they are expected to be OK. Officials say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported two lanes of US 421 were shut down for several hours as Jackson County and Kentucky State Police investigated.