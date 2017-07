By

Clay County Jailer Linda Smallwood would like to than the staff and inmates at the Clay County Detention Center for their hard work in the jail garden. They have picked 26 bushel of beans in a little over three rows. The inmates break the beans in the cells and they enjoy eating fresh vegetables. She would also like to thank the cooks who preserve the beans and prepare the meals.

