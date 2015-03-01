James Arnett Obit

By

James Arnett, 47, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 24th, at his home.

James was born in Hyden, KY on November 13, 1969, a son of the late Beulah Mae Arnett and Arnold Box.

James is survived by his two sons, Arnold Arnett and Adam Arnett.

James is also survived by his sisters: Alma Lee, Margaret Sizemore, Debbie Sue Sizemore, Crystal Sizemore, and Edma Marie Sizemore; his brother, David Arnett and wife Theresa; and by his stepfather, James Bowling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Bobbie Arnett.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at Arnetts Cemetery in Big Creek.

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.