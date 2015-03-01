James Arnett Obit
James Arnett 47 died Sunday
Funeral 2 PM on Saturday
Britton Funeral Home
Burial at Arnetts Cemetery (Big Creek)
Visitation 12 PM
James Arnett, 47, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 24th, at his home.
James was born in Hyden, KY on November 13, 1969, a son of the late Beulah Mae Arnett and Arnold Box.
James is survived by his two sons, Arnold Arnett and Adam Arnett.
James is also survived by his sisters: Alma Lee, Margaret Sizemore, Debbie Sue Sizemore, Crystal Sizemore, and Edma Marie Sizemore; his brother, David Arnett and wife Theresa; and by his stepfather, James Bowling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Bobbie Arnett.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at Arnetts Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.