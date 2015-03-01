James Norman Harris Obit

By

James Norman Harris 61 died Thursday

Funeral Saturday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Harris Cemetery (Paces Creek)

Visitation Friday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. James Norman Harris, age 61 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the University of Kentucky /Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, April 8, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the union of Norman and Shelby Jean (Webb) Harris.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Kristy Gray and her husband Jeremy, Jamie Riley and her husband Bobby, and Zack Harris. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Haley Gray, Jacob Gray, Brentley Riley, Wyatt Riley and Kyelynn Riley as well as his sisters: Sandy Bowling, Pam Howard, and Michelle Harris.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Norman and Shelby Jean Harris.

Funeral Services for Mr. James Norman Harris will be conducted on Saturday, August 19 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Jeremy Bowling, Joshua Bowling and Mike Gray will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris Cemetery in the Paces Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16900#JIM