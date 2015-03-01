James T. Gray Obit

By

James T. Gray died Monday

Funeral Friday 1 PM

Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home (Hamilton OH)

Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park

Visitation from 11:00 AM

James T. Gray, age 74 of Hamilton, departed this life into the arms of Jesus on Monday, February 20, 2017. James was born in Clay County, KY on March 16, 1942 to Ted and Nora Gray. On January 20, 1962, James married the love of his life, Brenda Pelfrey. He was employed with Fisher Body for 19 years. James loved his family dearly, enjoyed riding his Harley, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Gray; his children, Tammy (George) Earl, Teresa (Greg) Robinson, Melissa (Duane) Sandlin, Jami (Matt) Babb, and Johnna (Josh) Sizemore; his 13 grandchildren; his 21 great grandchildren; his sister, Holly Sears; and many other loving family members and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Joy Sizemore; his siblings, Jessie, Winslow, George, Taylor, Geraldine, Mary, Nancy, and Mattie.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 1:00 PM with Greg Robinson officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice for their care and support.

