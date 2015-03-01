James Todd Allen Obit

By

James Todd Allen 40 died Monday

Funeral Sunday 2:30 PM

Graveside at Allen Cemetery (Pattys Rock)

Visitation Sunday from 12 PM until 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

James Todd Allen, age 40 of Paducah, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, January 1, 2018 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah. He was born on Saturday, November 12, 1977 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Clay Allen, Jr. and Jennifer Bates Allen. He was an electrician.

He leaves to mourn his passing his mother: Jennifer Allen, and these aunts and uncles: Dallas Allen of Richmond, Kentucky, Earl Allen of Batavia, Ohio, Harold Allen of Batavia, Ohio, Carolyn Huffman of London, Kentucky, Wilma Nunn of Gray Hawk, Kentucky, Geraldine Allen of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Ronnie Allen of Oneida.

He is preceded in death by his father: Clay Allen, Jr. and his sister: Tiffany Allen.

Services for James Todd Allen will be held on Sunday, January 7 at 2:30 PM Graveside at the Allen Cemetery in the Pattys Rock Community. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12 PM until 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

