Jamie Sizemore, age 27, of Greasy Road (Manchester) is scheduled for a federal jury trial set for January 24 (2017) at 10 AM in London before Judge Gregory F. VanTatenhove on meth and firearm charges. Anticipated length of trial is three to four days. Attorney Brandon J. Storm will represent Sizemore.

