Janet Carol Hoskins Obit

By

Janet Carol Hoskins 66 died Monday

Funeral Thursday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Brigmon Cemetery (Fogertown)

Visitation Wednesday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Janet Carol Hoskins, age 66 of Fogertown went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 24, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, February 16, 1951 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of William Phillip and Joan Montgomery Brigmon. She was a retired teacher for the Clay County Board of Education and was a longtime member and pianist at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Darrell Hoskins, her children: Darrell Wayne Hoskins and his wife Stephanie, Kelly Joan Hoskins and Janson Hoskins, her granddaughters: Alivia and Laura, her mother: Joan Brigmon, her sister: Kathy Jones, her niece: Kay Burns and her husband Jason, and her nephews: Phillip Jones and his wife Sammie Lou and Richard Jones and his wife Jaqueline as well as several great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father: William Phillip Brigmon.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Janet Carol Hoskins will be conducted on Thursday, July 27 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Charlie Goodman will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Brigmon Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.