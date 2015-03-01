Janet Rae McLemore Obit

By

Mrs. Janet Rae McLemore, age 83, of Jeffersonville, Indiana entered this life in Oneida, Kentucky and was the loving daughter of the late Ray and Audrey Bowling. She was raised in Oneida, Kentucky and graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute. She received her Home Economics degree from Berea College and her Master’s in Education from Indiana University. Janet married C. Eugene McLemore in 1956 in Oneida, Kentucky. This happy union of nearly 61 years was blessed with three children, Rebecca, Joanna and Philip. Janet began teaching at Petroleum High School in Bluffton and later served as a dietician at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. She then returned to teaching at Borden High School in Borden, Indiana and Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She last served as Director of Financial Aid at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana. Janet was a member of the Hanover Presbyterian Church in Hanover. Janet and Eugene resided on the Hanover College campus for forty years before recently moving to Jeffersonville, Indiana to live closer to their daughter Joanna and her son. Janet and Eugene also enjoyed wintering in Punta Gorda, Florida, surrounded by numerous cousins and close friends. Traveling was one of Janet’s greatest interests, and she had traveled in recent years with Eugene to Japan, numerous cities in Eastern and Western Europe, China and Alaska. Janet had numerous talents, knitting shawls for homebound individuals and quilting for church benefits, and she was a talented seamstress throughout her life. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Janet was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Janet died on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Punta Gorda, Florida.

A LOVING FAMILY

Janet will be missed by her loving husband of nearly 61 years, C. Eugene McLemore; her loving daughter, Rebecca Lamberth and her husband, Jim, of Atlanta, Georgia; her loving daughter Joanna McLemore of Jeffersonville, Indiana; her loving son, Philip McLemore and his wife, Renee, of Moraga, California; her adoring grandchildren, Erin Lamberth, Matthew Lamberth, Jaxon McLemore, Connor McLemore and Garrett McLemore; her brothers, Dr. Eugene Bowling and Paul Bowling. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray D. Bowling, her mother, Audrey Bowling and her brother, James Daniel Bowling.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE CEREMONY

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., by Pastor Katrina Pekich-Bundy and Pastor Ann Deibert at the Hanover Presbyterian Church, 174 East Main Street in Hanover, Indiana.

VISITATION

Friends are welcome to join the family for a light lunch on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Hanover Presbyterian Church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service, or at a reception to be held at the church following the service.



MEMORIAL EXPRESSIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society. Cards are available at the funeral home and the church or online at:

