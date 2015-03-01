Janice Parker Gregory Obit

By

Janice Parker Gregory 68 died Sunday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Enjine Cemetery (Blue Hole)

Visitation Tuesday 6 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Janice Parker Gregory, age 68 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Monday, June 13, 1949 in Manchester to Bradley and Lomer North Smith.

She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Jeff Parker and his wife Amanda of London and Clay Gregory of Manchester. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Riley Tate Parker, Michaela Rebecca Parker, Megan Viola Parker, and Emma Gregory as well as her sisters: Barbara Napier of Manchester, Alice Faye Matthews of California, and Sharon Gorter of South Dakota and her brother: Freddy Smith of Manchester.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Bradley and Lomer North Smith, her son: Bradley David Parker, her former husband: Riley D. Parker, her brother: Dewey Smith, and 2 sisters: Dorothy Hensley and Lois Fulkerson.

Funeral Services for Janice Parker Gregory will be conducted on Wednesday, September 27 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home