Jean McPherson Obit

By

Jean McPherson 84 of Tompkinsville died Sunday

Survived by daughter Paula Starnes of Manchester

granddaughter Shellie Bowling & husband Trey of Manchester

and others

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Visitation Friday

Yokley Trible Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Jean McPherson, 84, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, April 30th, while in the company of family members, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Jean was born in Monroe County, KY on September 14, 1932, daughter of the late Myrtle Elizabeth (Crowe) and Cordell Gray. She was also preceded her in death by husband who passed October 28, 1994, J.T. McPherson, brothers, Nim & Cortez Gray, sister, Inez Smith & son-in-law, Donnie Starnes. Jean was a Loving Wife, Mother & Mema, she owned and operated a restaurant & was a homemaker.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Paula Starnes, of Manchester, KY; Pam, wife of Marty Pears, of Tompkinsville, KY; three sisters, Gwendolyn Hay, of Tompkinsville, KY; Linda Coulter, of Tompkinsville, KY; Nadene Ryherd, of IL. 3 grandchildren, Kattie Wyatt & husband Chris of Glasgow, Brian Pears & wife Laura of Union, KY & Shellie Bowling & husband Trey of Manchester, KY & 7 great-grandchildren; Ethan and Conner Wyatt; Mia Raye, A.J., and James Bowling; Owen and Emmett Pears.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2PM on Saturday, May 6th, with Roger Warren and Billy Neal Davis officiating.

Visitation, Friday 2 – 8 PM and Saturday 6 AM – 2 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Interment at Mudlick Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

http://wcluradio.com/jean-mcpherson