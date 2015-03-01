Jean Stivers Trim Obit

By

Jean Stivers Trim, 87, of Chattanooga passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018. She was a Baptist and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Donald Trim.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheryl Trim and her sister, JoAnn Johnson.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM PM Tuesday at Chattanooga National Cemetery with the Rev. Wayland Stewart officiating. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge, TN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association , 7625 Hamilton Park Drive, Suite 8, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Jean-Trim&lc=2371&pid=188068439&mid=7749382