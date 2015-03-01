Jeffrey Dale Warren Obit

By

Jeffrey Dale Warren 49 died Monday

Mr. Jeffrey Dale Warren, 49 of Mud Lick Community in Manchester departed this life on Monday, February 19, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, August 23, 1968 in Elkhart, Indiana to Jack Broughton and Thelma Warren. He was a mechanic.

He leaves to mourn his passing his girlfriend: Jennifer Smith, his daughters: Shantele Garland and Travis Marcum, Christina Garland and Jeffrey Smith, Natasha Riley and Ryan Riley and Cynthia Smith and Nick Lefevers as well as his son: Bradley Mills. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Mackenzie, Logan, Landon, Jasmine, Brianna, Matthew, Alexis, Bryan, and Miranda as well as his sister: Mary Freeman and his brothers: Tony Broughton and Doodle Broughton.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jack Broughton and Thelma Warren, his wife: Sue Warren, his grandbaby: Candice Smith and his brother: Walter Warren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jeffrey Dale Warren will be conducted on Friday, February 23 at 2 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren. Rev. Charles Parks will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Smith-Couch Cemetery in the Sand Hill Community.

Visitation will be held on Thursday after 5 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

