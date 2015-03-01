Jessie Brown Obit

By

Jessie Brown, age 74 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Thursday, February 4, 1943 in Manchester to the union of Rowland and Thelma (Curry) Brown. She attended the Curry Branch Holiness Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing two sisters: Mary Hinkle and Georgia Hazlewood and these special nieces: Donna Lyttle and Liz Hazlewood; and the following nieces and nephews: Nannie Mae Lumpkins (Frank), Teresa Davidson (Jewell), Robert Hazlewood (Rita) and Grady Hazlewood (Liz), Tonya Gray (Stanley) and Rhonda Robinson (Shannon), James Roland Smith (Suzie), Stevie Smith (Dezi) and several great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Rowland and Thelma Brown, 2 sisters: Janna Brown and Ima Jean Smith and 3 brothers: Johnny Brown, Kenneth Brown and James Brown and 1 niece: Sonya Brown Dezarn.

Funeral Services for Jessie Brown will be on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rick Holt and Rev. Anthony Lovett will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Swafford Cemetery in the Horse Creek Community.

Visitation will be on Wednesday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.