Jessielean Smith Obit

Jessielean Smith 66 died Friday

Funeral Tuesday 2 PM

Mud Lick Church of the Brethren

Burial in Mud Lick Cemetery

Visitation Monday

Mud Lick Church of the Brethren

Jessielean Smith, age 66 of Mud Lick departed this life on Friday, January 5, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, March 30, 1951 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Stevie and Cleo Smallwood.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Pamela Smallwood, 6 Grandchildren: Pamgie Smallwood, Brandon Smallwood, James Smallwood, Jennifer Smallwood, Crystal Smallwood and Matthew Smallwood, and 3 Great Grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Esaleen Smith, Roselean Wagers, Lizzie Mae Smith, Carl Smallwood, Pauline Roark, Winston Smallwood and Harvey Jr. Smallwood, and the father of her daughter, Pamela: Cleveland Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Stevie and Cleo Smallwood and 2 brothers: Dennis Smallwood and Charles Smallwood.

Funeral Services for Jessielean Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, January 9 at 2 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren. Rev. Dave Balmer will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Mud Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

