Joan Hacker Obit

Joan Hacker died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Hacker Cemetery

Visitation Noon Saturday

Joan Hacker, 82, of Peebles, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 28th, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Finley Hacker and her parents Logan and Molly Davis.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband Jim Jones, of Peebles, OH. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Scott Jones, Rodney Jones and Tonya Gier, and by 7 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren

Service will be held 2 PM on Saturday, March 4th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Lloyd Woolery officiating. Burial to following in the Hacker Cemetery in London.

Visitation will be held 12 noon on Saturday, March 4th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.