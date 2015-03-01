Job Club 2K17

By

Has your job search gotten you down? Then Job Club is just the place for you to get a new start on your hunt! Join us at the Clay County Job Club, which will meet starting October 4, at the Daniel Boone CAA, INC. on Shamrock Road, Manchester starting at 10:30 AM. All new members are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior for new member orientation. For more information or to speak with a Career Advisor about the Clay County Job Club, please call (606) 598-5127

With practical lessons and expert-led activities planned to help get you back to work, Job Clubs in Clay County is now better positioned than ever to deliver hands-on assistance that can help you write a professional résumé, learn how to succeed in job interviews, connect with employers, workforce professionals, and other jobseekers, and create a winning game plan for your job search.

The Clay County Job Club is brought to you by a partnership between Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP), Daniel Boone CAA, INC. and the Kentucky Career Center Office of Employment and Training (OET).

Our career experts in the Job Clubs partnership have brought together a program powered by the career-advising industry’s best ideas and tools to help those searching for employment build the skills and connections they need to find rewarding new work.

In Job Clubs, you will:

• Build job leads

• Get top job search advice

• Have access to job networking opportunities

• Build a professional employer-approved résumé

The experts who will guide you through Job Clubs and on your way to a successful new job have been in this industry for years and know what needs to be done to get you on the fast track toward employment.