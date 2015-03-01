By

Jobseekers across the region will have the opportunity to learn more about and apply for teleworking positions for Teleworks employer Conduent at one of six upcoming job fairs slated for Monday and Tuesday March 12 and 13. One location is Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Monday, March 12 on Shamrock Road (Manchester). Call 606-364-2831 or 606-538-5551 to pre-register. Attendees should bring a valid driver’s license, up-to-date résumé, and social security card to the job fair.

Conduent is looking to fill multiple open positions as Inbound Technical Support Representatives. These are work-from-home positions that can be performed via a computer and broadband connection to provide technical support for smart phones.

Teleworks USA and Conduent, the world’s largest provider of diversified business process services, are partnering to put on the job fairs, which will be held in Manchester, Booneville, and Annville on March 12 and Hazard, West Liberty and Louisa March 13. The events will all be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Benefits for available positions include:

• Competitive salary of $11-$11.50 per hour

• Medical, dental, and vision benefits

• Paid time off

• Company discounts at a variety of businesses

• A fun, team-oriented remote environment

Pre-registration is suggested for the events, and attendees should bring a valid driver’s license, up-to-date résumé, and social security card to the job fair. Dates, locations, and contact information to pre-register or find out more information are listed below:

Monday, March 12

Daniel Boone Community Action Agency

1535 Shamrock Road

Manchester, KY 40962

Call 606-364-2831 or 606-538-5551 to pre-register

Booneville Teleworks Hub

76 Old Kentucky 11

Booneville, KY 41314

Call 606-438-5399 or 606-538-5551 to pre-register

Annville Teleworks Hub

169 Carpenter Drive

Annville, KY 40402

Call 606-364-2831 or 606-538-5551 to pre-register

Tuesday, March 13

Kentucky Career Center JobSight, Hazard

412 Roy Campbell Drive

Hazard, KY 41701

Call 606-438-9931 or 606-538-5551 to pre-register

Kentucky Career Center JobSight, West Liberty

151 University Drive

West Liberty, KY 41472

Call 606-438-5535 to pre-register

Lawrence County Teleworks Hub

180 Bulldog Lane

Louisa, KY 41230

Call 606-438-5535 to pre-register

For more information on Teleworks USA or work-from-home job opportunities, visit www.teleworksusa.com and sign up today!

An initiative of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP), Teleworks USA identifies and develops legitimate remote-work job opportunities with multiple national and global companies. Teleworks USA’s team of eight expert Teleworks Hub Managers also help prepare people for the jobs by upskilling them in customer service and technical support workshops, helping them craft strong résumés and hone their interviewing skills, and assisting them in applying for available remote-work positions they can work within their homes or the eight Teleworks Hubs.

Since its inception in 2012, Teleworks USA has opened Teleworks Hubs in Hazard, Hyden, Annville, Beattyville, Booneville, Harlan, Louisa, and Pike County. Those Hubs have helped bring jobs to more than 1,400 Eastern Kentuckians, and those positions carry an estimated $30 million in economic impact in new annual wages to teleworkers across the Eastern Kentucky Coalfields.

EKCEP, a nonprofit workforce development agency headquartered in Hazard, Ky., serves the citizens of 23 Appalachian coalfield counties. The agency provides an array of workforce development services, administers the Hiring Our Miners Everyday (H.O.M.E.) program for dislocated coal miners and their spouses, and is the White House-designated lead organization for the federal TechHire designation for Eastern Kentucky. Learn more about us at http://www.ekcep.org, http://www.jobsight.org and http://www.facebook.com/ekcep.