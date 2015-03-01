Joe B. Smith, Jr. Obit

By

Joe B. Smith, Jr., age 52 of London, departed this life on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, April 19, 1964 in Hyden, Kentucky to the union of Joe B. Smith, Sr. and Elizabeth Reynolds Smith.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Tabitha Michelle Smith and her wife Kathryn Smith, Joe B. Smith, III, and Kevin Smith and his sisters: Pamela Walden, Bonnie Carpenter and her husband Gary and Josephine Couch. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father: Joe B. Smith, Sr., his mother: Elizabeth Smith, his sister: Ruth Bush and his brother: Bruce Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Joe B. Smith, Jr. will be on Monday, January 2, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Roy Faulkner will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery in the Elk Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home

