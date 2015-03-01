Joey H. Minton Obit

By

Joey H. Minton 72 died Tuesday

Funeral Monday Noon

Lebanon United Baptist Church

Burial in Minton Cemetery (Urban Creek)

Visitation at 11 AM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Joey H. Minton, age 72 of Noblesville, Indiana formerly of Clay County departed this life on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Indiana University Health North Hospital. He was born on July 13, 1945 to the union of Marshall and Mattie Minton.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Kathey Walston, Kyle Minton, Brian Hutcherson, and Brad Hubert; 3 grandchildren: Joey Hungerford, Hunter Walston, and Colton Minton; 2 sisters and 1 brother: Christine Harris, Christie Hoskins, and Bobby Minton.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Mattie Minton, his daughter, Joann Minton, sister, Geraldine Hampton, and his brother, Russell Minton.

Funeral service for Joey Minton will be held Monday, July 24, 2017 at 12:00 P. M. at the Lebanon United Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne House officiating. Burial will be in Minton Cemetery, Urban Creek Community. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A. M. at Lebanon United Baptist Church until the funeral hour of 12:00 P.M.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16886#JIM