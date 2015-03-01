John R. Connley, Jr. Obit

By

John R. Connley, Jr. died Wednesday

Service of Remembrance Saturday 12 PM

Community Center

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. John R. Connley, Jr., age 69 of Chicken Branch Road, departed this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, KY. He was born in Florence, Kentucky on February 25, 1947, to John Connley, Sr. and Stella (Baxter) Connley. He was owner of a dry cleaners.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Rose Mary (Sester) Connley; and his children: Melissa Fredrick, Johnny Connley, Michael Connley, Heath Connley, Tonya Taylor Lea, David Taylor; 12 grandchildren and 1 brother: Dennis Connley.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother: John Connley, Sr and Stella Connley and his brother: Ronnie Connley.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 12 PM at the Community Center. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16788#JIM