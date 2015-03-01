John Wolfe Obit

By

John Wolfe 89 died Thursday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Reid Cemetery (Greenbriar)

Visitation Saturday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. John Wolfe, age 89, of Greenbriar departed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1927 in Clay County, KY to Carlo and Louvenia Wolfe. He was a retired carpenter, a United States Navy Veteran, a member of Pleasant Run Baptist Church, where he served as deacon for over 60 years, and a member of Clay Lodge for 59 years.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Corene (Bowling) Wolfe, whom he was married to for 67 years, and these children: Tommy Wolfe and wife, Shannon: Bobby Wolfe and wife, Pat: Jimmy Dale Wolfe; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his sister, Sandra Burns and husband, Billy Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Carlo and Louvenia Wolfe; these sisters and brother: Melba Thompson, Ruth Berry, Lois Wolfe, Stephanie Wolfe, and Carl Wolfe.

Funeral Services for Mr. John Wolfe will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2017 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jerry Hurst will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Reid Cemetery, Greenbriar Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Rominger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.